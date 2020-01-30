Officials discuss efforts to combat human trafficking: ‘Victims...are all worth fighting for’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Attorney General’s Office and State Department of Safety hosted a summit to discuss the effort to combat human trafficking.
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
Governor Tate Reeves said state leaders and law enforcement are working together to mitigate the problem.
“I think we all believe that the victims of human trafficking are worth fighting for," Reeves said. "I was blessed to be here today to talk to these groups and encourage cooperation and participation and encourage everyone to work together to make a difference in these victims’ lives.”
The Attorney General’s Office plans to work with police to prosecute traffickers and assist victims in recovering.
“For us to eradicate human trafficking entirely, it’s got to be a joint effort," Reeves said. "It’s got to be a joint effort amongst those who are in different branches of government but also a joint effort amongst those in different political parties that have different ideas. But I think we all believe that the victims of human trafficking are all worth fighting for.”
