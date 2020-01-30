2nd inmate dies at Marshall County Correctional Facility; foul play not suspected

Nora Ducksworth
By China Lee | January 30, 2020 at 3:18 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 3:33 PM

MARSHAL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A second inmate has died at the Marshall County Correctional Facility since Saturday.

Marshall County Coroner James Anderson said a 52-year-old inmate died just after noon on Thursday.

Mississippi Department of Corrections identified him as Nora Ducksworth. Witnesses said he began coughing and passed out. He was pronounced dead in the prison.

MDOC does not suspect foul play and believe that he died of natural causes.

Ducksworth’s body has been taken to the State Crime Lab in Pearl for autopsy.

