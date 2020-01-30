Man allegedly shot by police has been accused of murder 3 times

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ledrick Simmons, 37, was the suspect shot by Madison police in Jackson on Wednesday evening, law enforcement sources said.
Madison police were trying to arrest Simmons on a warrant for procuring females for prostitution when he ran from them, officials said. That led to the shutting down of Amite and President streets in downtown Jackson on Wednesday evening after Simmons was shot.
Simmons was also accused in a homicide in 2001, one in 2007, and one in 2010. In addition, he was given a 10-year sentence in 2016 for being a felon with a firearm. None of the homicide charges ultimately stuck. In 2010, the victim Marcus Smith was stabbed with a broken beer bottle, but the case was tossed when police could not find several key witnesses.
According to Roderick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department, the incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
MBI routinely issues a statement in the case of line of duty shootings that the case is under investigation and no details will be released.
Kevin Newman with Madison police released a statement Thursday, stating he is unable to provide any updates.
“I cannot provide many details since the incident is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. MPD officers were there (in the area of Amite and President Streets) attempting to execute a felony arrest warrant. During the attempted arrest officers discharged their service weapons. Any additional information will have to come from MBI,” Newman said.
