Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections says an autopsy will be done on an inmate who died after he became ill while talking to a relative on the telephone. The department says 28-year-old Limarion Reaves collapsed Tuesday at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility in DeKalb. Warden Johnny Crockett says medical staff used CPR and a defibrillator until an ambulance arrived. Reaves died at a local hospital. He is at least the 13th Mississippi inmate to die since late December. Most of the other deaths happened at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, and many happened amid outbursts of violence.