MBI investigating after shooting lead to street closures in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amite and President Street in Downtown Jackson were closed due to police activity Wednesday evening.
Madison police, Jackson police and other agencies were involved.
President Street between Capital Street and Amite Street were closed. Also closed were Amite Street between President Street and State Street.
According to our journalist who was on the scene, one car had broken car windows possibly due to shots fired.
That is unconfirmed at this time.
According to Rodrick Holmes with the Jackson Police Dept., the incident is being investigated by MBI.
This is a developing story.
