Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LSU record-setting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has been named the recipient of the Manning Award for the 2019 season. The award, which is administered by the Sugar Bowl, is presented to the nation's top college quarterback and is the rare national award that takes postseason performances into consideration. Burrow already was viewed as the top quarterback in the nation before the College Football Playoff and built on those credentials during LSU's 63-28 semifinal victory over Oklahoma and 42-25 national title triumph over Clemson. Manning says Burrow “checks all the boxes” to be an NFL success.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Isaac Okoro converted a big three-point play with 1:41 left in the second overtime, and No. 17 Auburn topped Mississippi 83-82. Okoro had 14 points and nine rebounds for Auburn, which trailed by as many as 19 early in the second half. Anfernee McLemore led the Tigers with 19 points, and Samir Doughty had 17. The Rebels had a chance for the win in the closing seconds, but Blake Hinson missed a 3-point try.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Emmitt Williams had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 22 LSU defeated Alabama 90-76 for the Tigers' ninth straight victory. Skylar Mays scored 18 points and freshman Trendon Watford had 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds as the Tigers improved to 7-0 in SEC play. Jaden Shackelford scored 21 points and Alex Reese 17 for Alabama. The Crimson Tide saw its winning streak snapped at four. Alabama trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half and never got closer than nine after that.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David Collins scored 14 points with eight rebounds and South Florida beat Tulane 66-52. Nic Thomas' 3-pointer with 16:42 left to play brought the Green Wave within 34-33. But Ezacuras Dawson III made a pair of 3-pointers, David Collins added a 3 and a three-point play and Michael Durr's layup were all part of a 14-0 run. Tulane couldn't get within five points the rest of the way. Laquincy Rideau had 14 points for South Florida, which broke its five-game losing streak. Dawson added 13 points and Madut Akec had 10 points and eight rebounds.
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Dru Kuxhausen, the NCAA leader in total 3-pointers and 3s per game, drained a deep 3 to break a late tie and later sank a pair of free throws as McNeese rallied in overtime to defeat Nicholls 80-74. McNeese won its seventh in a row and Kuxhausen scored 22 points, going 6-for-9 from distance as the Cowboys bumped off the second-place Colonels. Andre Jones tied a career high with 25 points for the Colonels.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Matt Ryan scored a career-high 28 points, Rod Johnson and Ramon Vila added 18 apiece and Chattanooga beat Samford 92-84. Josh Sharkey scored a career-high 35 points and had seven assists to lead Samford, which has lost seven straight games. Robert Allen scored a career-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds, and Brandon Austin added 15 points for the Bulldogs.