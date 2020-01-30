First Alert Forecast: foggy start Thursday, few showers Friday

THURSDAY: Yet another round of morning fog to start off your Thursday. Expect fog to lift through late morning, but the clouds will likely remain amid a few peeks of sun here or there. A stray shower may sneak across the Mississippi River by the late afternoon, but most will remain dry. Temperatures will stay seasonably cool, in the middle to upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Yet another system will approach the region through Friday afternoon, bringing a chance for a few scattered showers. The best chances for rain will likely be south of I-20. Highs will remain near normal, in the middle to upper 50s amid the clouds to round out the work week.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An upper disturbance swinging through Saturday will keep clouds and an opportunity of a few morning showers in the forecast, though we’ll transition to sunshine by afternoon as highs rebound to the upper 50s. Super Bowl Sunday looks great with mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Our unsettled pattern returns next week with several waves of rain moving across the region, beginning late Monday and will continue in waves through late week. Highs will range from the 60s and 70s early week, to the 50s again by late week.
