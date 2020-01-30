First Alert Forecast: foggy start Thursday, few showers Friday

EXTENDED FORECAST: An upper disturbance swinging through Saturday will keep clouds and an opportunity of a few morning showers in the forecast, though we’ll transition to sunshine by afternoon as highs rebound to the upper 50s. Super Bowl Sunday looks great with mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Our unsettled pattern returns next week with several waves of rain moving across the region, beginning late Monday and will continue in waves through late week. Highs will range from the 60s and 70s early week, to the 50s again by late week.