Downtown Jackson hotel to become ‘Delta by Marriott’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Downtown Jackson’s largest hotel has a new owner, and it will soon have a new name.
Full Service Hospitality of Arkansas purchased the Marriott hotel at the corner of Amite and Lamar streets from Crescent Hotels of Virginia and plans extensive renovations over the next 24 months. Once the work is complete, the hotel will be re-branded as a Delta Hotels by Marriott.
Front-office manager Nicole Trim told WLBT that all 303 guest rooms will be modernized with amenities that travelers now expect, including multiple USB charging outlets. She said other parts of the hotel, including the restaurant and coffee shop, will also be upgraded.
Delta started as an independent hotel brand in Canada. It was later purchased by Marriott and is now considered a “classic premium" Marriott brand. That’s the same classification the company assigns to its traditional Marriott hotels.
The Jackson hotel opened in 1975 as a Holiday Inn. It was sold and converted to a Harvey Hotel in 1995. Two years later, it was re-branded as a Crowne Plaza. It has operated as a Marriott since 2004.
Marriott International also owns the Westin brand. Jackson’s first Westin opened in the downtown area in 2017, with 203 rooms.
Trim says the ballroom at the former Marriott will remain open and available for special events. During the transition to Delta, the hotel is operating under the temporary name Jackson Downtown Convention Center Hotel.
