Costco gas station now open for business in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Progress coming along in Ridgeland as the first-ever Costco store in the state prepares to open its doors.
The gas station is now open for business as of Thursday, Jan. 30. The gas station is located across the street from the shopping warehouse on Highland Colony Parkway.
The store itself will be open for shoppers Thursday, March 12 at 8 a.m.
The 153,000 square-foot warehouse is located a half mile south of the Renaissance at Colony Park.
“We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices to the residents of Ridgeland,” said Warehouse Manager Ralph Loaiza. “They have been asking us to open here for a long time, and we already have made an impact on the local job market. We look forward to contributing to the community in many ways.”
