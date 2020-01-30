Authorities set to update public on Mississippi man accused of faking his own death to avoid rape charges

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in South Mississippi will release an important update on the disappearance of Jacob Blair Scott.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will host a press conference Thursday at the county courthouse to update the public on new information related to Scott’s case.
You can watch that live coverage right here on WLOX.com at noon.
Scott is facing several charges related to the sexual assault of a Jackson County teen, including allegations that he impregnated the 14-year-old girl.
Just days before he was set to plead guilty to those charges, Scott vanished. His dinghy boat was later found, along with a gun and a suicide note, in Orange Beach, Ala. Authorities say they have strong evidence that indicates Scott faked his own death.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals said Scott had been added to their Top 15 Most Wanted List. He is considered armed and dangerous.
The U.S. Marshals have previously described Scott as a survivalist and military veteran with the knowledge to live off the grid.
Scott is a white male standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos of a machete, scorpion and a compass with feathers.
The United States Marshals Service is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading directly to the arrest of Jacob Blair Scott. Anyone with information is asked to contact the United States Marshal’s Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 or online via the web or app at www.usmarshals.gov/tips. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.
