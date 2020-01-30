Atlanta Braves G-M addressed Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership annual meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A treat for Atlanta Braves fans in the capital city Wednesday.
Alex Anthopoulos, general manager of the team, took questions from the Vision 2020 crowd and said he’s excited about the season even though the organization lost some key players.
Anthopoulos said he’s here to show support for the Mississippi Braves, their front office and loyal fans in the metro area.
“Just the fact that there’s such a following of the Braves in the South, I think it’s the least we can do as an organization to show that back to the community and be available and spend time with them,” said Anthopoulos.
He said he’s thankful for the huge fan base here and for all the talent that has come to the majors through Mississippi.
