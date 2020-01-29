Wednesday night weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patchy fog and drizzle are likely tonight and in the morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with some breaks of sun and a slight chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 50s. Friday looks to be much the same with mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers. Highs again in the 50s. The record rainfall for January is 14.1 inches, set back in 1979. We are just shy of that number right now and it isn’t likely we’ll get enough rain to set a new record. We’ll keep monitoring. The weekend will be sunny, but there may be some morning clouds and a shower Saturday morning. Otherwise, expect sunshine with highs near 60 Saturday and in the 60s Sunday. Next week will bring in the threat of showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will reach the 70s before turning colder Wednesday. Average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 36. Calm wind tonight and Northeast at 5mph Thursday. Sunrise is 6:56am and the sunset is 7:32pm.