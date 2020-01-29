Richland PD hosts human trafficking awareness event at First Baptist Church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - What is and what isn’t human trafficking?
Just a couple of the questions a panel of experts is answering at First Baptist Church in Richland Tuesday night.
While the event was open to everyone, parents and their teens above 12-years-old were encouraged to attend, along with educators within the school system, because the experts say it is a real problem in Mississippi now.
Sandy Middleton, executive director for the Center for Violence Prevention said, “In the last year, our rapid response advocates responded to 97 victims and 23 of those were minors, so it is here in a big way and our task forces are doing great work; they’re making arrests; they’re pushing these cases up to be prosecuted for human trafficking, so there’s a lot of good work being done now.”
January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention month.
Richland Police partnered with the Center for Violence Prevention, Tower Talk Human Trafficking Awareness.
Panelists include Nick Brown, Beth McCord, Kristina McCool and Sandy Middleton.
To contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline, call 1-888-373-7888.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.