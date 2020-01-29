Rebels let big lead, fall in OT

The Rebels flipped 10 Tiger turnovers into 17 points over the first 20 minutes. Ole Miss scored the first points of the second half before Auburn went on a 10-0 run to get the game back to single digits, 39-30. However, the Rebels maintained the lead and pushed it back to 17. Back-to-back threes by Hinson made it 48-31. The game of runs continue as 12 straight by the Tigers over only 1:54 of playing time got the visitors within five, 48-43, with 10:21 to go in regulation.