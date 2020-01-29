Powerball and Mega Millions arrive Thursday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re feeling lucky, you will have more ways to win in the Mississippi Lottery this week.
Lottery retailers across the state will start selling Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets starting Thursday.
You will be able to buy them at most locations where scratch off tickets are already available.
The first drawing for Mega Millions will be this Friday at 10 p.m.
The first Powerball drawing will be Saturday night at 9:59 p.m..
Currently the Powerball jackpot sits at $394 million.
Lottery officials hope nobody wins in tonight's drawing so people in Mississippi can get a crack at that money.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.