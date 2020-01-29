Olive Branch firefighter arrested after report of active shooter at Mississippi hospital

CHARLESTON, Miss. (WMC) - An Olive Branch firefighter is out of jail on bond after being arrested last week following a report of an active shooter at Tallahatchie General Hospital.
According to police in Charleston, Mississippi, officers responded to a report of an active shooter at the hospital around 8 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, the incident was over, but officers took a domestic violence report involving Phillip Reed who had already left the scene.
Tallahatchie General Hospital administrator Jim Blackwell says Reed’s wife is a hospital employee.
Police say a handgun was involved but it’s not clear how.
Blackwell says the hospital followed active shooter protocols and locked the building down during the incident.
Investigators say they spoke with Reed by phone and he turned himself in around 9:30 a.m. that same day. No booking photo was available.
A spokesperson with the Olive Branch Fire Department confirms Reed is a firefighter. He is suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
