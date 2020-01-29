Mayor bans Franklin Graham from speaking at UK event over LGBTQ views

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND (WLBT) - The mayor of Liverpool, England has banned Christian evangelist and missionary Franklin Graham from speaking at an event due to Franklin’s ‘hatred’ and 'intolerance’ towards the LGBTQ community.
“It’s right we have banned [Franklin Graham] from the M&S Arena," Mayor Anderson confirmed on Twitter. "#Love conquers hatred always.”
The ACC Liverpool Group has now released a statement saying that the event, which was to take place in June, has been officially cancelled.
In a statement, the group said they could not reconcile the balance between the freedom of speech and the ‘divisive impact’ Franklin’s speaking would have on the city.
Franklin, whose father is the late Billy Graham, responded to the news in a post on Facebook.
“It is said by some that I am coming to the UK to bring hateful speech to your community. This is just not true,” the post begins.
Graham says that while he does believe homosexuality is a sin, “the Bible says that every human being is guilty of sin and in need of forgiveness and cleansing.”
“I’m not coming out of hate, I’m coming out of love,” he continues.
He ends the post by inviting members of the LGBTQ community to come to his messages. “You are absolutely welcome,” he says.
