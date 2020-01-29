Mayor bans Franklin Graham from speaking at UK event over LGBTQ views

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2016 file photo, Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, addresses a crowd gathered in front of the Virginia State Capitol with his "Decision 2016" tour. The evangelist Graham recently asked thousands of people at an Oregon rally to pray for the state's Democratic governor, saying she should be a Christian. Yoga and meditation suit Gov. Kate Brown just fine, she told reporters Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, when asked if she follows a certain faith. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) (Source: Bob Brown)