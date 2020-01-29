Hattiesburg hosts 15th annual Miss. Peanut Growers meeting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of farmers joined industry exhibitors and agricultural scientists for a two-day gathering in the Hub City to promote the development of the peanut industry in the state.
The 15th annual Mississippi Peanut Growers Association Meeting was held Tuesday and Wednesday at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.
Peanut farming is an $80 million industry in the state involving about 125 family farms.
Attendees heard from experts on topics like soil fertility and plant disease management.
The event also featured exhibits of many different types of agricultural products and services.
