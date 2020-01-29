Former Miss. governor Phil Bryant joins consulting firm

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has officially been relieved of his duties as Governor and is on to his next venture.
Bryant has joined the newly branded Bryant Songy Snell Global Partners, the strategy and business development firm launched last September by his former chief of staff Joey Songy, as founding partner.
He will focus on economic development in the Southeast and international trade markets, and remain active in national and local political arenas.
Bryant joins founding partner Songy, who continues to focus on business development and strategic planning, and new founding partner Katie Bryant Snell, who will provide strategic advice and counsel on development opportunities to a variety of industry clients and advocate for policy initiatives on behalf of public and private entities.
“While serving as governor, nearly all of our objectives centered around education and economic development, and this opportunity will allow me to continue to advocate for education and economic opportunity in the private sector,” said Bryant. “I’m excited to have a firm where these driving forces can be cultivated, with two great partners, for years to come.”
Bryant Songy Snell is a full-service consulting firm offering economic and business development, public relations, strategic planning and government affairs services across Mississippi, the Southeast nation and world.
Phil Bryant served two terms as governor of Mississippi from 2012-2020. He was succeeded by Tate Reeves, who was officially sworn in on January 14.
Songy spent over seven years in the Bryant administration, and brought his numerous years of public and private sector experience to launching the firm. He served as legal counsel for three years in the administration and chief of staff for four years.
Snell previously served as an attorney for the Madison County Board of Supervisors and founded the Katie Bryant Snell law firm. Before starting her own firm, Snell was an attorney for Butler Snow, where she focused her practice on product liability litigation, election and campaign finance, commercial litigation, employment litigation and government litigation.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.