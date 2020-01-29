First Alert Forecast: rainy periods Wednesday, unsettled late week

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers continue across the region through the day as our next system moves through. Rainfall amounts will generally be less than inch - with highs hovering the 50s through the day. Most of the rain will exit before sunset Wednesday and fog may be quick to settle in the wake of the rain. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
THURSDAY: Be ready for another round of morning fog to start off your Thursday. Expect fog to lift through late morning, but the clouds will likely remain amid a few peeks of sun here or there. Temperatures will stay seasonably cool, in the middle to upper 50s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another disturbance will move through Friday, offering a chance for rain. High pressure will muscle in for the weekend, bringing back quiet and mild weather. Highs will rebound into the 60s to near 70 by early next week. More rain is expected to move into the region through middle parts of next week.
