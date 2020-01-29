From coolers to tires, flooding leaves behind piles of trash along local waterways

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recent floods in the metro have left behind more than erosion problems.
Trash piles up at some locations because of the rising water.
Along Frontage Road on Gallatin Street, there is a trash problem that can’t be swept away.
A debris field is left behind from recent flooding at Lynch Creek.
"I want somebody to get out here and do something about this," said William Banks.
He is disgusted by the huge amount of trash along Lynch Creek.
There are all types of plastic, from water bottles and containers to coolers and tires.
Trash even reaches several feet high where the flood waters rose.
“When the city streets of Jackson overflow, it flows into this creek and it brings all the trash down with it and it goes into the Pearl River which dumps into the Gulf of Mexico and that’s very sad,” said Banks.
The creek is also eroding his property.
He owns the Linde Road Mobile Home and RV Park. The earth has washed away around this trailer. A sewer line has been broken.
“I own a business that this creek runs down the back of it. I see it every time,” said Banks. “I’ve had a sewage leak going on for over 10 years.”
The 54-year-old said the city is addressing the sewer line break, but the debris along the creek needs to be cleaned up and stopped permanently.
“Put your garbage in the right area, not in a ditch,” urged the business owner. “We’ve got to leave it better than we found it. If not then we’re just going backwards."
Jackson City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams said Solid Waste is planning to clean up some areas where litter accumulated around some of the creeks.
They are not aware of any blockages within the flow line.
