Woman charged with domestic violence after stabbing her boyfriend in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend Monday morning.
Capt. Michael Bryant confirmed the incident, saying police were called to Togo Street at 8:12 a.m.
Neither the victim or suspect’s names are being released at this time.
Bryant said the woman is charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.
The stabbing victim was taken to Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg with a non-life threatening injury.
