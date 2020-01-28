Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers on the way for tonight and tomorrow. If we get over a half inch of rain in Jackson, that will tie us or beat the wettest January on record. We’ve had 13.57 inches of rain so far this month, which makes it the 2nd wettest January in Jackson history. The old record is 14.1 inches, which happened in 1979. Showers are likely tonight and tomorrow with maybe a rumble of thunder, but not much else. Lows tonight will be in the 40s with highs in the 50s tomorrow. A little sunshine will return Thursday, before the next system brings us rain on Friday once again. We do not expect much rain, but again, we are very close to the record as it is. While severe weather is not expected this week, there is a slight chance of it by Tuesday of next week. This weekend will be sunny and pleasant with highs near 60 Saturday and middle to upper 60s Sunday. Average high is 57 and the average low is 35 this time of year.