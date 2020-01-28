Three females arrested for armed carjacking and robbery of teen in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Byram police have arrested three females they say is responsible for an armed carjacking and robbery in the city.
The teenage victim reported the incident on January 14, saying he had been robbed of his car and personal effects by three females near the Walmart parking lot.
Authorities determined during the investigation that the young victim had prearranged to meet the suspects near the entrance to the Spring Lake Apartments on Siwell Road.
During the meet-up, one female displayed a handgun and forced the victim from his vehicle, taking his personal effects and cash.
The armed suspect jumped into another awaiting vehicle with two other suspects and left the scene. Another suspect, already in the victim’s vehicle, drove it away from the scene.
Cashira Thornburg, 19, of Jackson, 18-year-old Jakavian Holden of Byram and an additional juvenile female have since been arrested. A fourth juvenile suspect from Jackson has also been identified and charges are pending.
“These arrests are the result of hard work by our detectives. This was an isolated incident where the victim was an acquaintance of the suspects," said Byram police. "Our community remains safe due to all of the hard work officers and detectives on this case.”
The suspects are currently facing charges that include armed robbery and armed carjacking. Police say additional charges may be applied.
