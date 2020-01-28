Running or Walking — What’s Better?

THINKING ABOUT RUNNING OR WALKING YOUR WAY TO BETTER HEALTH? Both are popular, effective forms of exercise that can be performed anytime, anywhere.
Running
Lap for lap, running burns about two-and-a-half times as many calories as walking. Running can help control appetite by enhancing creation of a hormone made in the small intestine that causes you to feel full after eating. It also enhances endorphin creation — chemicals produced naturally by the brain and released in the body that can cause “runner’s high.”
Walking
“Walking is also a great form of cardiovascular exercise and it is considerably less stressful to joints than running,” says T. Clyatt, Executive Director of Baptist Healthplex-Clinton. People of all ages and fitness levels can participate, whether it’s by joining a local walking group or taking the dog for a daily neighborhood stroll.
No matter which you choose, always begin with an easy five to ten minute warm-up period. After your workout is the best time to stretch as your muscles and connective tissues are thoroughly warmed up and more pliable. And any time you consider starting an exercise program, be sure to discuss plans with your Baptist doctor first.
Sources: CDC.gov, Medicinenet.com
www.mbhs.org • Baptist Health Line: 601-948-6262