Ridgeland bus driver has ‘possible medical emergency’ while transporting bus full of students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland bus driver carrying a bus full of students had a possible medical emergency, according to Madison County Public Schools Director of Communications, Gene Wright.
The bus carrying students from Olde Towne Middle School in Ridgeland was headed from Ridgeland to Jackson Tuesday afternoon.
According to students, all children who were on the bus at the time are okay.
The kids are now at a fire station waiting to be picked up by another school bus.
This is a developing story.
