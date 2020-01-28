Reba McEntire to headline Mississippi College’s Spring Scholarship Dinner

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reba is headed to Mississippi College!
The country music legend has been announced to headline Mississippi College’s Spring 2020 Scholarship Dinner on April 21.
“Booking an entertainment icon like Reba McEntire as our Scholarship Dinner’s keynote speaker is getting a wonderful response from the Mississippi College family,” President Blake Thompson said.
Starting in 2008, the Spring Scholarship Dinner has raised more than $4 million to assist students.
Past speakers of this event include future NFL Hall of Famer Drew Brees and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
Mississippi College leaders urge those interested in attending the 2020 scholarship dinner to order their tickets well in advance.
The price for an individual ticket is $300 and tables range from $2,000 to $10,000.
