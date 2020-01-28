Police searching for murder suspect in December 2019 Ridgewood Rd. shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are asking for the public’s help locating a murder suspect.
Twenty-five-year-old Christopher Middlebrook is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in December 2019 at the Arlington Apartments.
Police found 25-year-old Geremiah Grant on scene, suffering from a wound to the lower back.
Officers later learned that an unknown man entered the apartment and confronted Grant about an earlier incident. Grant tried to run away and the suspect followed, when gunshots rang out.
Allyson Johnson, 29, was arrested back in December and charged with capital murder for her alleged knowledge and involvement in the incident. Police said robbery is believed to be the motive.
If you know Middlebrook’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). A reward of up to $2,500 is possible for your information.
