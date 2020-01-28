MSU’s Matharu named SEC Freshman of the Week

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Behind a pair of double-digit scoring efforts, Mississippi State's Aliyah Matharu was named the SEC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the league office on Tuesday.
The freshman guard helped the ninth-ranked Bulldogs go 2-0 on the week with wins at Vanderbilt and against in-state rival Ole Miss, averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game while coming off the bench.
After suffering its first loss in SEC play, State found itself on the road at Vanderbilt just three days later and facing a two-possession deficit entering the fourth quarter. Playing all 10 minutes of the final frame, Matharu scored 11 of MSU’s 22 points to fuel the offense and recorded three steals to spearhead a zone defense by State that held the Commodores to just two points in the period. She finished with 14 points, four rebounds and a career-high four steals.
The Washington, D.C., native followed that performance up by posting her seventh double-digit scoring effort of the year and third in a row with 11 points behind three 3-pointers to help lift the Bulldogs to their 12th straight win against Ole Miss.
This is the 13th time a freshman has been recognized for the weekly honor by the SEC under head coach Vic Schaefer. With Rickea Jackson also being named SEC Freshman of the Week earlier this year, the freshman duo marks the first to win the award in the same season since Victoria Vivians and Morgan William achieved the same feat during the 2014-15 campaign.
Up next, State plays the second of its three-game home stretch, hosting Auburn at 7 p.m. Thursday. The game will be broadcasted on SEC Network+ and can be streamed on the MSU Radio Network.
