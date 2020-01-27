Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Skies will clear up a little tonight, but patchy fog is likely overnight and in the morning. Lows will be near 40 in the morning. Tuesday will be partly sunny with clouds increasing and rain later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 60s. More rain is likely on and off Wednesday. There will be break in the weather Thursday, but another chance for rain will get here Friday. If we receive more than another half inch of rain before Friday night, this will make this January the wettest on record. The record to beat is 14.1 inches set back in 1979. So far, we’ve received 13.57 inches this month in Jackson. Highs this week will be in the middle 50s to around 60. This weekend will be sunny. Highs will reach the 60s. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Calm wind tonight and southeast at 5mph Tuesday. Average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset is 5:30pm.