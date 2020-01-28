2 men wanted in connection to officer-involved shooting in Tunica captured in Minnesota

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Two men wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Tunica were captured in Minnesota.
The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says the Minnesota Highway Patrol captured Jernard Black and Martrevious Sanders in Redwing, Minnesota. Both men are currently being held in the Goodhun County Jail.
The third suspect, Eric Brandon Jr., is now in custody at the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.
Sunday morning, an officer heard gunshots in the area of Delta Street and Highway 61. He turned onto Delta Street where he was confronted by two individuals running towards his patrol car.
Officials say the suspects pointed a firearm towards the officer. The officer fired a shot striking a suspect.
When officers arrived at the Valero gas station, one man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital.
TCSO released surveillance video of Sunday morning’s incident showing a vehicle pull into the Valero gas station. One of the suspects got out of the vehicle and approached the victim proceeding to fire multiple shots.
Names of the officer and the individual shot by the officer are not being named due to the ongoing investigation headed by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
