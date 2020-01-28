First Alert Forecast: foggy start Tuesday; rain returns Wednesday

TUESDAY: Another round of patchy fog will be possible to start off your day. Clouds will gradually increase through the day, eventually leading up to a chance for a stray shower. Highs will be like Monday, in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Shower chances will continue to increase overnight as another system pushes across the region.
WEDNESDAY: Rain showers will spread over the region through the day as our next system moves through. Rainfall amounts will generally be less than inch - with highs hovering the 50s through the day. Most of the rain will exit by sunset Wednesday and fog may be quick to settle in the wake of the rain. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds will be commonplace through Thursday amid zones of fog to start of the day – we’ll stay cool, with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday. Another disturbance will move through Friday, offering a chance for rain. High pressure will muscle in for the weekend, bringing back quiet and mild weather. Highs will rebound into the 60s to near 70 by early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.