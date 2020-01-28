Family of former TTU baseball player Bo Altobelli killed in helicopter crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech baseball is offering thoughts and prayers for former player Bo Altobelli on Sunday, after members of his family were killed in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.
The Associated Press reports that Southern California community college baseball coach John Altobelli was also killed in that crash. John died along with his wife and daughter.
Texas Tech baseball posted, “Thoughts and prayers are with Bo Altobelli, the Altobelli family and all those affected by today’s tragedy.”
John coached for Orange Coast College and was in his 28th season.
His daughter played on the same team as Bryant's daughter.
Bo played for Tech from 2010 to 2012.
