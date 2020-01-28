Downsize Your Dining to Avoid a Supersize Waistline

IN A WORLD OF SUPERSIZING, IT’S EASY TO LOSE TRACK OF THE APPROPRIATE PORTION A MERE MORTAL SHOULD CONSUME. According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, food portions in the U.S. have ballooned over the last two decades.
What’s the difference between a portion and a serving?
“A portion is the amount of food you eat, but not necessarily the proper serving size,” explains Jessica Lindsey, RDN, LD, of Baptist Nutrition & Bariatric Center. “We often eat two or even three servings of a food, increasing the calories, fat, and carbs we take in.
Always read the nutrition labels carefully when shopping and take note of the serving size. It is also a great idea to portion out your food before eating to make sure you are getting the right serving size.”
When dining out it’s easy to consume too much. To cut portions down to size and eat less wherever you are:
:: Grab a light snack or beverage before you go out.
:: Request that free chips or bread and butter be served with your meal or not at all.
:: Enjoy a sugarless or non-alcoholic drink while you wait.
:: Eat an appetizer as your meal.
:: Eat slowly, and savor your food to help you notice when you’re full.
:: Slice the portion size and split your meal with a friend or ask for a doggie bag to separate your meal in half when it’s served.
Heart-Healthy Slow Cooker Jambalaya
Give this Cajun chicken and shrimp dish a turn in the slow cooker for a one-dish meal that’s sure to satisfy a crowd. While you’re busy doing other things, the slow cooker gently coaxes out every bit of flavor and simmers the ingredients perfectly, until you’re ready to serve.
Ingredients
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
¾ pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 cups chopped onion
1 cup chopped green bell pepper 1 cup chopped celery
2 garlic cloves, minced
4 ounces turkey kielbasa, halved and cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices
2 teaspoons salt-free Cajun seasoning
½ teaspoon dried thyme
¼ teaspoon Spanish smoked paprika (optional)
2 (14½ oz) cans diced tomatoes with onion and green peppers, undrained
1 (14 oz) can fat-free, lower-sodium chicken broth
2 (3½ oz) bags boil-in-bag long-grain rice
1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley 1 tablespoon hot sauce
Fresh parsley leaves (optional)
Directions
1. Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add chicken; cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Place chicken in an electric slow cooker.
2. Add onion, bell pepper, celery, and garlic
to pan; sauté 4 minutes or until tender. Add onion mixture, turkey kielbasa, and next 5 ingredients (through chicken broth) to slow cooker. Cover and cook on LOW for 5 hours.
3. Cook rice according to package directions. Add cooked rice and remaining ingredients except parsley garnish to
These techniques can help you control your portions or servings and reduce your risk of serious health problems, such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer. For more about healthy eating, see your Baptist physician or dietitian about a diet program that is best suited to you.
Servings: 8 servings
Serving size: 1¼ cups
Per Serving: Calories 373 • Fat 6.4 g • Saturated Fat 1.4 g • Monounsaturated Fat
2.4 g • Polyunsaturated Fat 1.7 g • Protein
39.7 g • Carbohydrate 37.1 g • Fiber 3.9 g • Cholesterol 158 mg • Iron 5.6 mg • Sodium 660 mg • Calcium 117 mg
Source: AICR.org
