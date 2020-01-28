Candlelight vigil planned for missing crew members in Miss. River vessel collision

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Missing crew members of the RC Creppel will be honored at a candle vigil on Tuesday night in Bay Saint Louis after the shocking vessel collision that happened on Sunday morning.
According to the Coast Guard, two towing vessels, RC Creppel and Cooperative Spirit made contact near Luling, Louisiana around 5:30 a.m. The impact of the vessels ultimately lead the barges to break away and the RC Creppel to sink.
Captain Shawn Pucheu was among those who were reported missing, prompting a 67-hour search. His nephew is now helping to organize this candlelight vigil.
Family and friends are inviting the public to come together to honor Pucheu and other crew members that are missing. All are welcome. However, they do ask for those who plan on attending to bring their own candles.
The candlelight vigil will take place on Washington Street in Bay Saint Louis, next to the Washington Street pavilion on the beach. It will begin at 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.