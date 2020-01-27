Southern Living highlights resurgence of Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel is in the spotlight once again for its resurgence, this time being featured in Southern Living magazine.
The lifestyle magazine published “The Incredible Comeback of Laurel, Mississippi” this month, highlighting the city’s return to a thriving community, thanks largely to Ben and Erin Napier of HGTV’s “Home Town” and the efforts of Laurel Main Street.
Author Danielle Claro spoke with other members of the community that have played a role in Laurel’s rebirth, including Mayor Johnny Magee and Judi Holifield, executive director of Laurel Main Street.
Southern Living also highlighted several downtown Laurel businesses worth visiting, including Pearl’s Diner, the 100-year-old Lott Furniture, Sweet Somethings Bakery, The Knight Butcher, The Loft, Guild & Gentry, Laurel Mercantile Co., JParker Reclaimed, Adam Trest Home.
