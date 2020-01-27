$200 round-trip flights to Orlando from Jackson coming this summer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you want to fly to Disney World on a discount, you can do so beginning this summer.
Frontier Airlines begins its seasonal flights from Jackson in June.
You can fly to Orlando round-trip for less than $200 a ticket!
The airline flies from Jackson to twelve different cities, most of them west of the Mississippi River.
They include San Diego, Los Angeles, Denver and Phoenix.
Some of those flight schedules are available right now on the Frontier Airlines website.
