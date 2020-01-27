Jackson businesses impacted by boil water advisory

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A city-wide boil water advisory is still in effect for Jackson.
Businesses impacted tell 3 on your side they still want to keep their doors open for customers... of course the safe way.
Now let’s take a look at how they are making that possible.
“Nobody wants to go out to eat and get sick of course,” said Jasline Lee, assistant manager at Babalu in Fondren.
When a boil water advisory pays an unwanted visit to town businesses have two options: close their doors or follow the State Department of Health regulations.
That's the Route Babalu in Fondren decided to take.
“A lot of bottles water. We started working on the tea and got it boiled in the back so it’s fresh for everyone. Getting all the sodas for everyone. We also have sparkling water in the bottle so we can make our cocktails.”
Other important items to stock up on during a time like this for businesses... ice, water, bottled soft drinks and hand sanitizer.
Washing stations and Porta Potties are set up for customers to use in the Fondren Community until things go back to normal.
That's one reason why local George Roach decided to pay a trip to Babalu instead of cooking at home.
“I know they always are prepared any time the water pressure is low or have any water problems.”
“We are always super prepared for this.”
Prepared, because this isn’t the first time the business has had to resort to plan B.
“Since I have been here for two years, I can think of at least 5 or 6 occasions this has happened.”
“The water is Jackson has never been perfect for me so I always see these kinds of problems.”
Work at the water intake plant at Barnett Reservoir will continue for several days.
A specialty diving company is inspecting raw water lines... working to remove any sediment that’s occurred overtime.
The boil water notice will be lifted once test results confirm that the water is safe again.
Remember to boil your water for at least one minute before you drink, cook, wash dishes, or consume it in any way.
