Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and Mississippi State routed Ole Miss 80-39. The victory for the No. 9 Bulldogs was the largest in the longtime series, besting the 31-point wins they had in each of the last two years. The Rebels (7-13, 0-7 SEC) scored double digits on Sunday in just one of the four quarters in the game. Mississippi State (18-3, 6-1) led 30-6 at the end of the first quarter and the rout was on. The Rebels turned the ball over 23 times and were outrebounded 41-28 in the loss.