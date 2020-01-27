Gov. Tate Reeves to deliver his first State of the State address

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is set to give his first State of the State speech Monday night.
Reeves is set to speak outside the state Capitol at 5 p.m.
Reeves, who took office as Mississippi’s 65th governor two weeks ago, has vowed to make improvements to Mississippi Department of Corrections amid numerous deaths at prisons in the state.
In his inauguration address two weeks ago, Reeves said he would focus on growing Mississippi’s economy. Teacher salaries is another issue he’s already taken action on.
“It must be the mission of our government to open the doors of generational opportunity to move people in our state,” said Reeves.
You can watch Reeves’ speech live starting at 5 p.m. here.
