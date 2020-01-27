First Alert Forecast: foggy start Monday; rain holds off until mid-week

MONDAY: Add some extra time to get started for the new work and school week as fog will greet many out the door. Fog will gradually lift through mid-late morning, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will work their way into the 50s and 60s through day. We’ll trend mostly to partly clear overnight with lows, near normal, in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
TUESDAY: A quiet start to the day – clouds will gradually increase through the day, eventually leading up to a chance for a few showers. Highs will be similar to your Monday, in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Shower chances will continue to increase overnight as another system pushes across the region.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The rest of the week will feature an unsettled feel with it, with periods of clouds and opportunities for showers. Wednesday will feature the bulk of the rain as yet another system pushes across the area. Behind that, we’ll trend cooler with highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday. Rain chances return Friday, with yet another quick moving system before a quiet and mild weekend.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.