Divers used to bring back water pressure to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At the Ross Barnett Reservoir, dive crews inspected the two intake valves over the weekend and found why the flow into the plant was low.
Mud and debris were discovered inside their intake pipes.
“They will go in and basically pump all that debris out so we can get flow back correct as they should be,” Jackson Chief Engineer Dr. Charles Williams said.
There are two 60-inch pipes the divers will have to clean out.
While they do their work, they have to shut down the water treatment plant, but were being told it will only be temporary.
“Production will be limited we will have to shut down the plant periodically during the day in order to assist them so it’s probably going to take 3-5 days. It could be sooner, could be longer,” said Dr. Williams.
The good news is the water pressure problems seem to be over for the city, even while they shut down the plant to clean out the pipes under the reservoir.
“We worked out a methodology to help stabilize it, so we will be working with J. H. Fewell to help supply the water to the city of Jackson so we feel confident we shouldn’t lose system pressure again,” Williams said.
