Burglars take cash registers, safe from Mississippi gas station

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Burglars managed to steal cash registers and a safe from a New Albany business early Monday morning.
The items were taken from the gas station located at 414 Highway 15 South.
The store’s security system was disabled before the burglary, Police Chief Chris Robertson said.
Police believe there are three or more burglars, but Robertson does not believe the burglars are from the area.
Several eyewitnesses saw a silver sedan in the neighborhood behind the gas station. Robertson believes the car had a drive-out tag, a temporary tag, or the tag was covered.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-880-773-8477 or the New Albany Police Department at 662-534-2222.
