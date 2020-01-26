Wet Sunday

Even though the weekend began dry, that changes today due to yet another storm system that will bring periods of rain this morning and into the afternoon. This is not a severe weather situation, simply a chilly rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with temperatures starting out in the 40s; due to the clouds and rain, highs struggle to reach the middle 50s. The pattern remains unsettled into the work week, meaning we will continue to dodge rain at times, especially Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Longer term, model data is coming into good agreement that much colder air will arrives by the beginning of February. Bottom line, Winter is far from over!