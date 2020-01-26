U.S. Army soldier from Wilmington dies overseas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In a release from the Department of Defense on Saturday, it was announced that Spc. Antonio I. Moore of Wilmington, N.C. died while deployed overseas.
Moore, who was just 22 years old, was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade. He died in a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria. He was deployed to Syria as a part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Spc. Moore was a graduate of John T. Hoggard high school and was a member of the football team. The team posted a message on their Twitter giving condolences to him and his family.
Reporter John Smist reached out to Head Football Coach Craig Underwood who had this to say about Antonio Moore: “Tony was a such a light. Always smiling. He was a pleasure to coach and a true teammate. We appreciate his service and will miss him greatly”.
