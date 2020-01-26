Sweetie Pie’s opens new location in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sweetie Pie’s is back in business here in the capital city.
The new location is in the downtown district at 110 East South State Street.
It is open Tuesday through Sunday.
The iconic soul food restaurant closed its doors late last year due to several issues with its former property owner at the Plaza Building along Congress and Amite in Jackson.
Sweetie Pies was put in the national spotlight after being featured on the OWN Network reality series called “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.