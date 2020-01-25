Rain Returns Sunday

After a seasonably cold morning, temperatures rebounded to near average today as highs reached the middle to upper 50s. Even though the weekend began dry, that changes Sunday due to yet another storm system that will bring periods of rain beginning late tonight and continuing throughout the day tomorrow. This is not a severe weather situation, simply a chilly rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy this evening and cool with morning lows in the 30s. The pattern remains unsettled into the work week, meaning we will continue to dodge rain at times, especially Tuesday evening into Wednesday.