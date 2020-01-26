Pedestrian hit and killed by SUV while walking near Siwell Road, coroner confirms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while walking near Siwell Road early Sunday morning, Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirms.
Officers were on the scene near Siwell Road on Highway 18 around 2:30 a.m.
Police had the area closed for nearly two hours, making drivers turn around if they were heading north into Jackson.
The driver who struck the pedestrian told WLBT that he was on his way to work when he noticed someone in the road.
He says he then accidentally hit the male victim.
Officers say they were responding to reports of an individual walking in the road minutes before the incident happened.
The driver stayed on the scene as police investigated.
No charges are pending.
