Ole Miss takes down UGA for first SEC win

Coming out of the timeout, the Bulldogs responded with a 9-0 run to make it a two-point game. Sy broke the dry spell with a pair of free throws, accounting for all seven of the Rebels’ points in the first seven minutes of the second half. With 12:31 remaining, a three by Edwards gave Georgia its first lead, 43-42, since the game’s opening five minutes of play. However, the lead didn’t last long as four straight points from Buffen put Ole Miss ahead once again.