Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

U of Southern Mississippi children's book festival April 1-3
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The University of Southern Mississippi expects hundreds of librarians, teachers and readers at its Fay B. Kaigler Children's Book Festival from April 1-3. The event at the Hattiesburg campus includes lectures and workshops featuring renowned authors and illustrators and other experts in the field. The Wednesday-through-Friday festival also includes presentation of two sets of awards: the Ezra Jack Keats Awards and the Magnolia Book Awards. The festival's top award is the Southern Miss Medallion. It's going to Rita Williams-Garcia, who has written a dozen young adult and middle-grade novels. Her 2010 novel, “One Crazy Summer,” won several prizes.
Marker will honor civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer
INDIANOLA, Miss. (AP) — A historical marker in Mississippi will commemorate the legacy of civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer. Research for the project was led by a Mississippi Valley State University student and a history professor who taught him. Hamer started helping other African American residents register to vote in the 1960s when Mississippi violently resisted black voting rights. At the 1964 Democratic National Convention, she testified about the dangers she and others faced. Hamer famously said she was “sick and tired of being sick and tired.” The historical marker will be dedicated March 27 at the Sunflower County Courthouse in Indianola.
Mississippi governor signs law to cover gap in teacher pay
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed his first bill into law. It will ensure that teachers receive the full pay raise they were promised this school year. The $1,500-per-person raise was approved during the 2019 legislative session. But officials later discovered a bureaucratic error: Too few teachers were counted as the state budget was written. That meant too little money was initially set aside. Legislative leaders say no teachers have lost money because of the original error. Covering the cost of the raise wasn't a challenge because the state has been collecting more money than anticipated during the current budget year.
Longtime fugitive guilty of conspiracy, drug trafficking
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a 43-year-old Mississippi man, who had been on the run for more than a decade, for his role in a drug trafficking operation that spanned many states. Daniel Robert, of Meridian, was found guilty Thursday of several conspiracy and drug counts. He faces up to life in prison and a $10 million fine when sentenced May 1.
'Shut it down,' protesters chant about Mississippi prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Protesters are condemning conditions in Mississippi prisons. Hundreds of people gathered Friday outside the state Capitol in Jackson. Speakers said the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman has had problems for years. Protesters chanted: “Shut it down.” At least 10 Mississippi inmates have died in the past month, most of them violently. Sharon Brown with the Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition called it “state-sanctioned murder.” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves toured part of Parchman this week. He said the state is taking some immediate steps to try to improve safety. The wife of one Parchman inmate said her husband hasn't gotten to bathe for a month.
Deputy tax collector blocked from volunteering after plea
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — An assistant tax collector in Mississippi won't be allowed to volunteer in the county where she worked after pleading guilty to felony fraud. News outlets report 53-year-old Denise Gill said after court Thursday she planned to continue lending a hand in Harrison County during tax season. The county board of supervisors responded saying that would be against the law. The tax collector says Gill will no longer be able to help out. Gill pleaded guilty to falsifying mileage on travel reimbursement forms. She's expected to be sentenced next month. Her attorney says he thought she could continue volunteer work until her sentencing hearing.